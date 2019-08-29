Home

Guardian Funeral Homes West Chapel
5820 Northwest 41st Street
Warr Acres, OK 73122
Thomas C. Finn Jr.


1927 - 2019
Dr. Thomas C Finn, Jr.
Jun. 9, 1927 - Aug. 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Longtime Oklahoma City resident, Dr. Thomas C. Finn, Jr. passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Tom was born June 9, 1927 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Thomas C. Finn, Sr. and Calla (Marrow) Finn. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and was very proud of his service to his country. He later served in the Air Force as a Lt. Colonel at Tinker Hospital. Tom attended the University of Oklahoma where he received his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Finn; and daughters, Melissa Lee Allen and Jamie Finn. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Michael and Tammie Finn, Colleen and Jeff Runyun, Thomas C. Finn, III and wife Sue, John Patrick and Nancy Finn; son-in-law, Abdol Aliabadi; brother, Gerry Finn; grandchildren, Anna, Mikayla, Kelly, Kristopher, Kamron, Aidan, Thomas, Sarah, Christopher, Dustin, Patrick, John Jacob, Jordan, Lee and numerous great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10am - 8pm Friday at Guardian West Funeral Home. Services will be 10am, Saturday at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 29, 2019
