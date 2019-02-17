Thomas Edward Dill

Oct . 1, 1974 - Feb. 11, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Thomas Edward Dill was born Oct. 1, 1974, to Mike and Mary Dill. He attended Bishop John Carroll School and Bishop McGuin-ness High School. He had a personality that filled the room; his laugh was so contagious that it was sure to bring a smile to everyone who heard it. Tom was outgoing and always more than willing to help a friend. His presence will leave a lasting impact on all of those who knew him. Tom worked at Cytovance Biologics, where he was a valued coworker and trusted friend. Tom is survived by parents, Mike & Mary Dill; sister, Cindy Stephens; brother and sister-in-law, Bentley & Kristi Dill; and nieces, Kimberly, Crystal, Lauren, and Peyton. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl & Jean Krueger and Francis & Helen Dill. An Evening Prayer Service will be held at Smith & Kernke 23rd Chapel at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in OKC with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery.