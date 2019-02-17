Home

Smith & Kernke Funeral Directors
1401 Northwest 23rd Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
(405) 528-7542
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
3214 North Lake
Oklahoma City, OK
Thomas Edward Dill
Oct. 1, 1974 - Feb. 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Thomas Edward Dill was born Oct. 1, 1974, to Mike and Mary Dill. He attended Bishop John Carroll School and Bishop McGuin-ness High School. He had a personality that filled the room; his laugh was so contagious that it was sure to bring a smile to everyone who heard it. Tom was outgoing and always more than willing to help a friend. His presence will leave a lasting impact on all of those who knew him. Tom worked at Cytovance Biologics, where he was a valued coworker and trusted friend. Tom is survived by parents, Mike & Mary Dill; sister, Cindy Stephens; brother and sister-in-law, Bentley & Kristi Dill; and nieces, Kimberly, Crystal, Lauren, and Peyton. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl & Jean Krueger and Francis & Helen Dill. An Evening Prayer Service will be held at Smith & Kernke 23rd Chapel at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in OKC with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 17, 2019
