|
|
Dr. Thomas C Finn, Jr. OKLAHOMA CITY
June 9, 1927 - Aug. 25, 2019
Longtime Oklahoma City resident Dr. Thomas C. Finn, Jr. passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Tom was born on June 9, 1927, in Tulsa, OK to Thomas C. Finn, Sr. and Calla (Marrow) Finn. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and was very proud of his service to his country. He later served in the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel at Tinker Hospital. Tom attended the University of Oklahoma, where he received his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Finn; and daughters, Melissa Lee Allen and Jamie Finn. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Michael and Tammie Finn, Colleen and Jeff Runyon, Thomas C. Finn, III and wife Sue, John Patrick and Nancy Finn; son-in-law, Abdol Aliabadi; his brother, Gerry Finn; his grandchildren, Anna, Mikayla, Zachary Dillon Ellis, Kelly, Ondrea, Kristopher, Kamron, Aidan, Thomas, Sarah, Christopher, Dustin, Patrick, John Jacob, Jordan, Lee, Aiden; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 3, 2019