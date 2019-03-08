Thomas W.

Fivecoat, Sr.

May 15, 1934 - Feb. 19, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Thomas Woodson Fivecoat, Sr., known by T.W. to friends and family, passed away at his home in Oklahoma City on Feb. 19, 2019.

He was born May 15, 1934, in Clarksville, AR, the fourth of 11 children, to Walter Samuel Fivecoat and Eula Belle Spitler.

He served in the United States Air Force in Tactical Aircraft Maintenance during the Korean Conflict.

He later moved to San Jose, CA, where he worked for 35 years as a Radiographer Technician in the Ordnance Division of FMC Corp. in our nation's defense industry. Upon retirement, he moved to Oklahoma City.

An avid sports fan, his favorite teams were the LA Dodgers, LA Rams, and LA Lakers.

He is joined in death by sister, Dora Mae Lauffer; brothers, Billy Frank Fivecoat, James Udell Fivecoat, and Chester Wayne Fivecoat; and daughter, Patricia Louise Fivecoat Medina.

He leaves behind sisters and brothers, "Jackie" Ila Marie Fivecoat Rea, "Junior" Samuel Junior Fivecoat, Virginia "Sue" Fivecoat Robinson, Bobby Joe Fivecoat, Danna Faye Fivecoat Copeland, and "Butch" Chris Donald Fivecoat; children, Thomas Woodson Fivecoat, Jr., Phyllis Marie Fivecoat Isherwood, and Richard Allen Fivecoat; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Sandy. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 8, 2019