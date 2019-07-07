Thomas Ray

Thomas Ray "Tommy" Hawkins, born on June 23, 1942, went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019. He was born in Honey Grove, TX. At preschool age, the family moved to Midwest City, OK. In 1988, he relocated to Yukon. At the time of death, he resided at Residence at Yukon Hills and was very proud to be their first resident. He loved everyone there and they loved him. Tommy worked in printing for several years, both at Southwestern Stationery and Henry McGrew Printing. He then was employed at Midwest Trophy for 20 years, retiring in 2008. Although he never married, Tommy enjoyed children and was known as the Candy Man everywhere he went. He was always thinking of others before himself. He was also a faithful member of the Lakehoma Church of Christ in Mustang. Preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Lois Hawkins; a brother, M.C. Hawkins; and a nephew, Dale Hawkins; he is survived by a sister and husband, Rhonda & Donald Foote; niece and husband, Regina & Jason Fort; nephew and wife, Marvin & Yonavea Hawkins; niece and husband, Teresa & Tim Roberts; as well as many other family members and friends. Viewing Sunday, July 7, 2019, 2-4 p.m. Services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Yukon, OK, with interment following at Yukon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019