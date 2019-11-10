|
Thomas M. LeMasters EDMOND
October 29, 1947-November 5, 2019
Thomas M. LeMasters of Edmond, OK passed away on November 5, 2019 following a battle with cancer. He was 72.
Tom is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary Jewett and daughter Susanna of Edmond, OK; his niece Kim Hart and family of Indianapolis; his sister-in-law Jennifer Jewett-Williams and husband Rick Williams, nephew Matt Jewett-Williams of Oklahoma City and niece Kate Jewett-Williams of Tucson, AZ; his sister-in-law Laura Jewett & Steve Clark of Brownsville, TX, and sister-in-law, Judy LeMasters of Indianapolis; and extended family in Indiana.
Tom and his family are so grateful for the kindness, love and prayers from the multitude of family and friends who have provided comfort during his illness.
Visitation will be held at Smith & Kernke Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 12, from 10:00am to 7:00pm. The family will be present from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Services and inurnment will be conducted on Wednesday, November 13, at 1:00pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral, 127 NW 7th St., Oklahoma City.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Tom's name to the Mobile Meals Program at St. Paul's Cathedral.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019