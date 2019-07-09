Thomas Lowell Fry

August 22, 1930 - July 6, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Thomas Lowell Fry of Oklahoma City went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Thomas was born in the hills of Kentucky August 22, 1930, the only child of Charles L. and Mabel E. Fry. He served his country proudly during a 20 year career in the U.S. Air Force, followed by a career at Honeywell. He attended Harvest Hills Baptist Church for 17 years with his late wife, Inge, and Highland Hills Baptist Church later in life. Thomas enjoyed trains, model railroading, collecting coins, spraying some lead down range, four-wheeling and a good laugh. He was preceded in his passing by his late wife of 21 years, Inge M. Fry. He is survived by sons/wives Monte and Carri Fry, Martin and Alice Fry, Chris and Cindy Fry, as well as Ray and Kim Gilliam and Mike Gilliam; 17 grand- children; 11 great grandchil-dren. Visitation and Memorial Service will be at Buchanan Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 10 from 5 PM to 8PM. Thomas will be interred at Scaffold Cane Cemetery in Mt. Vernon Kentucky. Published in The Oklahoman on July 9, 2019