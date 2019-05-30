Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Chapel Hill Funeral Home Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas N. Smith

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Thomas N. Smith

Sept. 3, 1941 - May 28, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Thomas N. Smith, beloved husband of Jerolyn (Jerrie) for 38 wonderful years. Many know Jerrie as "Sweet Pie" (Tommy's enduring pet-name for his beloved wife). Tommy was born in Granite, OK on September 3, 1941 to Murl and Jane Smith. He is preceded in passing by his parents and sister, Susie. Tommy grew up in Hobart - president of the 4H Club, captain of the football team, and by most accounts (and his) 'the handsomest man in town'. Tommy excelled in all endeavors throughout his life - owner of Smith Fire Suppression for 33 years (recognized by his "BigFire" custom license plate, emblazoned on his latest Cadillac or '56 T-Bird). Tommy was the consummate sportsman - yearly fishing trips to Alaska for salmon & halibut, tennis tournaments with Jerrie at The Greens CC, and National Champions (2002, 2008) with his beloved senior softball team. Slot machines cowered and readily surrendered their contents in Tommy & Jerrie's presence. Tommy actively gardened fruit trees for many years at the home he built in Piedmont (pulling weeds was recreation to Tommy, to the chagrin of all his children). Tommy & Jerrie moved into town and he traded gardening for tending his koi pond. His energy, humor and capacity for joy touched the lives of all he met, and he never met a stranger. Everyone has a story about Tommy, and in turn, Tommy had a story (for just about everything & everyone) and a nickname for all his family, friends and loved ones. From Jerrie: My precious Tommy. I love you. I will always love you. Can't imagine life without you. You made my life complete. Tommy and Jerrie's lives are blessed by 8 children - Dana Brenneman (husband Dan), Bruce Smith (wife Lynn), Greg Smith, Eric Smith (wife Debbie), Tosha Smith (husband Jay), Ryan Smith (wife Tina), Tate Smith, Christian Kyle (wife Genevieve) - and 13 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. His memory is also cherished by his siblings and their extended families - Donna Coleman (husband Larry), Ron Smith (wife Lois), Pete Smith (wife Mary), Robin Buckmaster (husband Dan). He will also be missed by every waitress in town who knew to bring his milk with his meal, and not before. A Celebration of Life in honor of Tommy will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Published in The Oklahoman on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries