|
|
Thomas Aaron Rogers OKLAHOMA CITY
March 8, 1932 - Oct. 8, 2019
Thomas A. Rogers passed away at the age of 87, peacefully, at the home early Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. He was born to James E. Rogers and Luci Stabler Rogers on March 8, 1932, in Niotaze, KS. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of the home; two sons, Steve and wife Linda, of Buckley, WA; and Greg and Judy Rogers, of McAlester, OK; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, John, and sister, Gloria Whisler, of Oklahoma City. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Bethany First Nazarene, of Bethany, OK. Burial will be in Niotaze, KS. No flowers please.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019