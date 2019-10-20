Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guardian Funeral Homes West Chapel
5820 Northwest 41st Street
Warr Acres, OK 73122
(405) 495-9292
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethany First Nazarene
Bethany, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS ROGERS


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS ROGERS Obituary

Thomas Aaron Rogers
March 8, 1932 - Oct. 8, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Thomas A. Rogers passed away at the age of 87, peacefully, at the home early Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. He was born to James E. Rogers and Luci Stabler Rogers on March 8, 1932, in Niotaze, KS. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of the home; two sons, Steve and wife Linda, of Buckley, WA; and Greg and Judy Rogers, of McAlester, OK; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, John, and sister, Gloria Whisler, of Oklahoma City. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Bethany First Nazarene, of Bethany, OK. Burial will be in Niotaze, KS. No flowers please.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guardian Funeral Homes West Chapel
Download Now