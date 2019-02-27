Thomas Joseph

Shannon

March 2, 1939 - February 23, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Thomas Joseph Shannon was born March 2, 1939 in Beau- mont, Texas, and passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Okla-homa. His early years were rich with travel as the family moved around the country following his father's career in the construction and petroleum industry, which aided Tom in becoming quite an extrovert at an early age. This in turn led to him becoming a natural sales leader. As a teen, he received an education at Subiaco Academy that would guide him in a life dedicated to serving others, graduating in 1958. It was there he fell in love with his first wife Suzanne Murta. Their 4 children, Jay Shannon, Amy Moore, Cindy Kusbel, and Mary Kusbel, were the pride of Tom's life and he spoke of them often. Tom was then preceded in death by his loving wife Sue. Years later, Thomas remarried his second love, Kathy Agosta, in 2006. They were a perfect fit, both Catholic with Irish heritage, and 4 adult children. He always professed his love for "Kathleen" and adored and was adored by her parents, John and Grace Porter. Tom was a gourmet cook and loved to entertain guests with the delightful scents of savory entrees emerging from the oven or off the backyard grill. He especially loved watching OU or Dallas Cowboy football games with friends and family after ensuring all were sated with a delectable feast. The steak was always tender enough. He also enjoyed rounds of golf with his friends, and received a number of bowling and tennis trophies. He served his community and his church as a member of St. Charles for 50 years. He served in many capacities: Parish Council, Eucharistic Minister, Stephen Ministry and St. Vincent DePaul Society. His love and compassion often led him to help others. Tom served as President and Treasurer of the Waterford Business Club, was named Kiwanian of the Year - Kiwanis Club OKC West, and also served as a Subiaco Academy Alumni Board Member. Tom was preceded in death by first wife Suzanne Shannon, parents Mary Ila Howard and Thomas Vincent Shannon, brothers HV "Pat", Michael, and sister Norma Smith. He is survived by, son Jay Shannon (Shannon), daughters Amy Moore, Cindy Kusbel (Jim), Mary Kusbel (Paul), brother-in-law Bob Murta (Donna), sisters-in-law Cay Shannon, Nora Shannon, Ellen Kelley (Jerry), brothers-in-law Jack Porter and Pat (Holly) Porter, step-sons Kevin, Steven, Mark (Janna) Olandese, and Jim Agosta, grandchildren Ryan, Kyle, and William Shannon, Kaitlyn and Abbey Moore, Ashley Kusbel, Thomas, Joshua, and Matthew Kusbel, Madelyn and Olivia Laurence, and Aaron and Caleb Olandese. The Rosary will be at 7:00 PM 2/28/19 at Smith & Kernke, 14624 North May Avenue. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM 3/1/19 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Oklahoma City . Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary