Thomas L. Thompson

March 23, 1927 - Jan. 1, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

He was born to Louis Lee Thompson and Estelle Mary Montiel Thompson in Fairview, OK and passed away in Oklahoma City, OK. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carmela Mary Thompson Henderson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Louavis Christakos Thompson; three children, Tom (Wanda), Jim (Miriam), and Cindy; five grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was in the U.S. Army during WWII, became a U.S. Border Patrol Agent, then served over 40 years in Texas for the U.S. Immigration Service working in every department except deportation. He brought joy to his friends, family and so many others by doing small things that meant so much to them. He liked to greet people with the "Fisherman's Handshake" and tell amazing stories that we thoroughly enjoyed. His heartwarming "Celebration of Life" was held in Temple, TX on March 2, 2019. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary