Thomas A. Warm OKLAHOMA CITY
March 29, 1937 - August 17, 2019
Thomas Albert Warm, PhD, 82, was born in Dover, OH, the son of Clara Reeves Warm Geib and Theodore Albert Warm. He currently was a resident of Mustang, OK. He served in the US Army. Thomas graduated from the University of Southern California and then earned his PhD from University of Oklahoma. He was retired from the FAA. He was a member of the American Legion and the Inventors' Club. Tom enjoyed traveling and the art of Japanese Taiko drumming. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law, Reeves and Sarah Warm and grandnephew, Joshua Schaffer. Survivors include his wife Kimie Warm (St. John) and nieces and nephews. A visi-tation will be held Saturday, August 24, at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Smith & Kernke N. May Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 21, 2019