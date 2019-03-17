Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 722-2100
For more information about
THOMAS WHITE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS WHITE


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
THOMAS WHITE Obituary

Thomas C. White
April 5, 1944 - March 1, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Died March 1, 2019, in his home in Oklahoma City. He was born in Arkansas, April 5, 1944 to Carl and Hattie White. He was preceded in death by sisters, Emma and Fredaline; brother, Donald and his wife, Lou. He was the first to graduate from college in the family. He then enlisted in the Navy and was proud to be a Vietnam War Era Vet. He was an oil accountant for several companies in Wichita, KS, Amarillo, Midland, and Houston, TX, and Oklahoma City. He retired in 2016. He was a member of the American Numismatic Association. He loved collecting and finding treasures at flea markets and estate sales. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Heery and nephews, Donald White Jr., Alan White, and Christopher Heery; nieces, Vickie Dickerson, Linda Johnson, and Rebecca Soydas; and several great nieces and nephews, the youngest being, Sophia Soydas. Services will be 1 p.m. March 22, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary in Wichita, KS.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now