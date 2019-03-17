Thomas C. White

April 5, 1944 - March 1, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Died March 1, 2019, in his home in Oklahoma City. He was born in Arkansas, April 5, 1944 to Carl and Hattie White. He was preceded in death by sisters, Emma and Fredaline; brother, Donald and his wife, Lou. He was the first to graduate from college in the family. He then enlisted in the Navy and was proud to be a Vietnam War Era Vet. He was an oil accountant for several companies in Wichita, KS, Amarillo, Midland, and Houston, TX, and Oklahoma City. He retired in 2016. He was a member of the American Numismatic Association. He loved collecting and finding treasures at flea markets and estate sales. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Heery and nephews, Donald White Jr., Alan White, and Christopher Heery; nieces, Vickie Dickerson, Linda Johnson, and Rebecca Soydas; and several great nieces and nephews, the youngest being, Sophia Soydas. Services will be 1 p.m. March 22, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary in Wichita, KS.