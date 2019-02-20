Resources More Obituaries for THOMAS WOODWARD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? THOMAS WOODWARD

Obituary Condolences Flowers Thomas L. Woodward

September 26, 1926 - February 17, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

On February 17, 2019, Thomas Luther Woodward passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom he loved. He was 92. Tom was born on September 26,

1926 in Topeka, Kansas, the oldest son of Martin Luther Woodward and Anne Manson Woodward. Growing up, he had an adventurous streak. As a boy, he hunted rabbits and squirrels with his dad. In elementary school, he climbed so high up a tree that when he fell, they thought he had ruptured his kidney. As a teenager, he co-piloted a plane from the east coast to OKC and then spent a summer riding Santa Fe trains by himself from OKC to New Orleans to Newark to Chicago to Seattle to LA and back. He served in the Navy during World War II and returned home to the University of Oklahoma to graduate. It was there, in the Alpha Chi Omega sorority house, that he first saw Katy Woodward come down the stairs. "I want to know that lady," he thought. Less than two years later, they were married at McFarlin Methodist Church on June 6, 1949. They would enjoy 65 years together. Once married, life picked up speed. He served for 18 months in the Korean War, they started a family, and lived in three different states. Coming back home to OKC in 1959, Tom started what would be a 30 year career at AT&T as an Industrial Engineer. At this same time, their faith was also deepening. One night a neighbor asked him, "Is Christ the center of your life?" Tom replied, "I haven't done anything to be assured." The neighbor said, "OK, it's time." Tom and Katy both accepted Christ that night in their living room. He was 32. She was 31. This decision lit their spiritual fire, and they volunteered with the Billy Graham Association and began traveling to churches across rural Oklahoma explaining the Gospel like that neighbor had done for them. As the years passed, they became even more committed to their faith and were quick to share it. In 1974, he and Katy started Woodward's Arts, Crafts, and Hobbies. What started as a hobby, became a mission field. They loved introducing people to new hobbies and spreading the gospel. They did that for generations of Oklahomans from 1974-2008. Above all, Tom loved the trains. His dad and grandpa had both worked for Santa Fe, and he couldn't get enough of trains. He'd study them. He'd build them. He'd chart their routes and timetables. And eventually he'd own and operate his own passenger line in Hugo. In their last years together, he and Katy made nearly 10,000 wooden crosses out of white oak. They would give them to friends, neighbors, and mission teams at their church. Why so many? "Little things like this changed people's lives. It reminds you that if you reach out to God, He'll touch you." Tom is survived by his two sons, Thomas S. Woodward and his wife Jan of Edmond and Jim Woodward and his wife Karen of OKC; four grandchildren, Josh Woodward and his wife Kate of Sunnyvale, California, Tyler Woodward and his wife Jenna of Norman, Jacey Woodward of OKC, and Sarah Woodward of Broomfield, Colorado; and three great grandchildren, Sam, Ben, and Emery. We're grateful for Dr. Chris Kerns and his wonderful staff, the pastors and staff at Crossings Community Church, and the many caregivers and friends that have shown him so much love and compassion. There will be a Celebration of Life Service in the Crossings Chapel on February 21, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossings in loving memory of Tom. To God be the Glory. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 20, 2019