|
|
Tiffany Ann Porter NORMAN
Bishop
1967 -2019
Tiffany Ann Porter Bishop, 52, of Norman, OK, passed away Nov. 10, 2019, at home, surrounded by daughter, Bunni Bishop, as well as loving partner and devoted caretaker, Scott Sims, and her cat, Starbuck.
The Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Dec. 2 at 1 o'clock in the afternoon at Life Church Moore, 2916 S. Telephone Rd., Moore, OK 73160, USA. Joey Armstrong of Life Church Moore and Nick Harris of Ariel Chapel will be officiating.
It was a joyful day when Tiffany Ann was born July 13, 1967, to Judy and Edward Lawn Porter. She was the youngest of four children: Tami, Todd and Darren. Tiffany graduated from Norman High School and continued her higher education, receiving an associate's degree at Rose State College and later, attending the University of Oklahoma.
In 1993, the family received by FAX stating that Tiffany had in fact, eloped to Mexico and married Brian Bishop, of Norman, OK. A few years later, they had a "Baby Bunni." Both mother and daughter shared a love for horses and spent most days together at the barn. So much so, they moved to a horse farm in Ocala, FL.
Horses and her child were not her only loves. She was an award winning photographer, enjoyed modeling, camping, hiking, wake boarding and biking.
Tiffany held the CEO and General Manager position of the family business, TP Machine and Tool Co. Inc., in Oklahoma City.
Tiffany was a spiritual soul who exhibited the love of Jesus Christ in everyday life. Her kindness, selflessness and generosity will be remembered by everyone she encountered.
She is survived by daughter, Bunni Bishop, of Norman, OK; "Momma and Daddy" (Judy and Lawnie Porter), of Norman, OK; Tami and Patrick Hogan and daughter, GiGi Rose, of Heath, TX; Mary and Todd Porter and his son, Jonathan, of Virginia Beach, VA; Sandy and Darren Porter and children, Sarah Rose and Joshua, of Fairfield, CA, and Dustin Porter, of Anchorage, AK; Scott Sims, of San Antonio, TX; the father of her daughter, Brian Bishop, of Norman, OK, and his sons, Michael and Andy, of Houston, TX; and many, many special friends and family.
The family thanks the wonderful doctors and nurses that cared for Tiffany during her battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to MD Anderson Cancer Treatment Center or Hoofbeats for Hope Equine Therapy Center.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 29, 2019