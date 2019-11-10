|
Tim Reardon OKLAHOMA CITY
Feb. 11, 1938 - Nov. 2, 2019
"I decided to start anew, to strip away what I had been taught and to accept as true my own thinking." Georgia O'Keefe
Already a decade sober Tim determined after reading O'Keefe's words some 29 years ago to live life defined by gratitude.
He began by giving back to the community, volunteering with a crisis phone hotline where during training he met his wife and soul mate Beverly. Tim volunteered for more than 20 years at Mayflower Congregational Church, and for 13 years was Program Director for 'Rebuilding Together.'
Tim was an avid photographer, documenting family events and nature, a passion that would lead to years of writing, publishing a book of poetry and painting.
In one of his own writings Tim described his life with Beverly as 'the bubble,' a place so secure and empowering that he became his best self. "Good morning sweetie, I love you," is how he and Beverly began each day. And at days end each would say, " I am grateful for one more day with you."
Tim poured into the lives of friends and family with his soulful questions, generous interest and unwavering support. His presence was often quiet but always commanding.
Those loved by Tim never questioned his loyalty or steadfastness. Always challenging the boundaries of age and illness, Tim embraced a mindset of living intentionally.
Tim is survived by his loving wife Beverly and brother Bill. His children Anne Peck and Patrick Reardon. Their spouses, Mike Peck and Amy Reardon. Grandchildren Patrick (wife Amanda), Tim (wife Brittany), Ashley Peck and Lexie and Ali Reardon. And Great Grandchildren, Charolette, Weston and Marlowe Peck.
And Beverly's family, Deborah, Mark (wife Katia) and Michael (wife Sally) Mash. Grandchildren, Blake, Taylor, Conner, Eli, Kaelen, Shay, Quinn and Alina. And Great Grandchildren Scarlett and Sophia. And many loving nieces and nephews.
Tim donated his body to Tufts University Health Science Willed Body Program.
Tim's memorial service will be held on November 23rd at 11:00am at Mayflower Congregational Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019