Timothy J. Peitz OKLAHOMA CITY
"Tim"
Sept. 1, 1955 - Sept. 20, 2019
Timothy J. "Tim" Peitz, went to be with His Savior Jesus Christ, 9/20/19 in Okla. City, OK. He was born in Yankton, SD on 9/1/55 to Joseph and Sylvia Peitz and grew up in Hartington, NE. Tim was a gentle giant of a man who loved to learn, fly airplanes, repair machinery, and help people. He worked as a diesel mechanic and owned his own business. Tim was active in his church and loved to act in plays that shared the Gospel. He is preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Sylvia Peitz; sister, Karen (Peitz) Stunden and daughter, Kristen. Tim is survived by his wife, Jane Peitz; children: Toni (Buckley) Hamilton, Tyler (Angie) Peitz, Jenni (Chris) Togneri, Lisa Thoene, Chris Pinkerton, Daniel Pinkerton, Sarah (Scott) Bingham, Katlyn Judd and Matthew (Shelby) Pinkerton; twelve grandchildren; siblings; nieces and nephews, and many friends. Viewing will be held 6 pm-8 pm, Mon., 9/23/19 at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 pm, Tues., 9/24, at Christ's Legacy Church, 11101 N. Morgan Rd., Yukon, OK. Online condolences may be signed at:
www.yandafuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 24, 2019