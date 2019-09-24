Home

POWERED BY

Services
YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
1500 W VANDAMENT AVE
Yukon, OK 73099
405-350-7101
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ's Legacy Church
11101 N. Morgan Rd.
Yukon, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Peitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy J. "Tim" Peitz


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Timothy J. Peitz
"Tim"
Sept. 1, 1955 - Sept. 20, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Timothy J. "Tim" Peitz, went to be with His Savior Jesus Christ, 9/20/19 in Okla. City, OK. He was born in Yankton, SD on 9/1/55 to Joseph and Sylvia Peitz and grew up in Hartington, NE. Tim was a gentle giant of a man who loved to learn, fly airplanes, repair machinery, and help people. He worked as a diesel mechanic and owned his own business. Tim was active in his church and loved to act in plays that shared the Gospel. He is preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Sylvia Peitz; sister, Karen (Peitz) Stunden and daughter, Kristen. Tim is survived by his wife, Jane Peitz; children: Toni (Buckley) Hamilton, Tyler (Angie) Peitz, Jenni (Chris) Togneri, Lisa Thoene, Chris Pinkerton, Daniel Pinkerton, Sarah (Scott) Bingham, Katlyn Judd and Matthew (Shelby) Pinkerton; twelve grandchildren; siblings; nieces and nephews, and many friends. Viewing will be held 6 pm-8 pm, Mon., 9/23/19 at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 pm, Tues., 9/24, at Christ's Legacy Church, 11101 N. Morgan Rd., Yukon, OK. Online condolences may be signed at:

www.yandafuneral.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
Download Now