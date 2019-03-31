Home

Cooper Funeral Home - Tecumseh
210 W. Walnut
Tecumseh, OK 74873
(405) 598-2124
Tobi Fried
Tobi Nan Fried

Dr. Tobi Nan Fried
March 1, 1950 - March 26, 2019

SHAWNEE
Dr. Tobi Nan Fried, 69, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Oklahoma City. She was born March 1, 1950 to Milton and Anita (Temares) Eisenstein in Brooklyn, New York. She married Ronald Fried on June 21, 1970 in Brooklyn, New York. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Anita Eisenstein. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ron Fried of the home; 2 sons, Jeremy Fried of Norman, OK and Joshua Fried of New York, NY; 1 brother, Ronald Eisenstein of Sudbury, MA; and many loving friends, patients and family. The family has designated Special Olympics Oklahoma, 6835 S. Canton Ave., Tulsa, OK 74136 as appropriate for gifts in her honor. Celebration of Life Service will be 5:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Mabee Gerrer Museum under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. To share memories, or to sign the guest book on-line, go to:

www.cooperfuneral.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019
