Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Road
Oklahoma Cit, OK
Todd Alexander Roberts


1962 - 2019
Todd Alexander
Roberts
Aug. 10, 1962 - Sept. 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Todd Alexander Roberts, 57, son of J.B. Roberts and Karen Sue Roberts, passed away Sept. 12, 2019. Born in Oklahoma City, OK on Aug. 10, 1962, he attended primary schools in Midwest City, Edmond and Chandler, OK. Todd graduated from Missouri Southern State University with a Bachelor of Science degree, and his career reflected his entrepreneurial, independent spirit. Todd had a phenomenal mind and memory, and his family will especially miss his wit and humor. He was happiest outdoors with his dogs and loved fishing, hunting and exploring. Todd's faith was a big part of his life and courage. He is survived and will be sorely missed by a huge loving family and his loyal, loving friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude's. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Buchanan Funeral Service, 8712 N. Council Road, Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019
