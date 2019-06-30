|
Tom A. Cupples OKLAHOMA CITY
Oct. 7, 1942 - Jun. 22, 2019
Thomas Arnold Cupples entered into eternal life on June 22, 2019. He was born on October 7, 1942, to Arnold and Norma Cupples in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Tom attended high school at Putnam City Original and after, attended Southwest University, where he graduated with a baseball scholarship. With his degree, he went on to pursue a career as a Financial Agent for Farmers Insurance Company. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Norma Cupples. Tom is survived by his wife, Kathy Cupples; son, Thomas Cupples and wife Nina of California; sister, Beverly Hodges-Hicks of Midwest City, Oklahoma; his grandchildren, Madison and Taylor Cupples, Heather, Brittany, and Ashley Lawrence, and Steven Dysinger. Tom will also be cherished by his one great grandchild and tons of dear friends. To view the whole obituary, please visit www.ChapelHill-OKC.com A service celebrating Tom's life will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 30, 2019