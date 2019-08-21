|
|
Tom L. Clark, Jr. MIDWEST CITY
February 14, 1924 - August 15, 2019
Tom (Tommie) L. Clark Jr.. was born February 14, 1924 in Oklahoma City to Tom, Sr. and Gladys Ora (Brandenburg) Clark. He passed peacefully from this life August 15, 2019 in Owasso, OK.
He graduated from Central High School and in 1942 married Agatha Lee Robbins. He joined the Navy in 1943 serving our country in WWII and aboard the USS Pine Island (AV12) in the Korean War. Tom worked at Tinker AFB in Midwest City until retiring in 1980.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, brother, daughter and great-grand-daughter. He is survived by his wife of 77 years Lee, sons Dale and Donald and their wives, five grandchildren and their spouses and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at Meadowcreek United Methodist Church, 14205 E. 146th St. N, Collins-ville, OK 74021.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 21, 2019