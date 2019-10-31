|
|
Tom Hogland TUTTLE
May 16, 1931 - October 29, 2019
Thomas Henry "Tom" Hogland, 88, of Tuttle, Oklahoma, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Oklahoma City. The son of Temple Houston Hogland and Delilah (Waldon) Hogland, he was born May 16, 1931 in Tuttle, Oklahoma. Tom served in the U.S. Army during The Korean Conflict. He married Glenita Miller on March 2, 1957, in Purcell, Oklahoma. He was a member of the Chickasaw Nation and was very proud of his Native American heritage. Tom was a longtime member of the Southwest 84th Street Church of Christ in Oklahoma City and served as an Elder for over 27 years. His life was devoted to the Lord and the Lord's church. He was an active member of the Tuttle Senior Citizen's Center, where he served on the board, and spent countless hours playing pool with his friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed growing tomatoes, playing golf, traveling, and fishing. He was an avid Tuttle sports fan and attended most sporting events. He was very proud to be a part of the Tuttle community. Tom's greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Mark Hogland; one sister, Anita Hogland; and one brother, Buck Hogland. Tom is survived by his bride of 62 years, Glenita Hogland, of Tuttle; one daughter, Lori Ward and her husband, Scott, of Tuttle; two sons, Tim Hogland and his wife, Mary, of Tuttle and Brett Hogland and his wife, Jennifer, of Buckner, Missouri; thirteen grandchildren, Kyle Hogland and his wife, Khanh, of Blanchard, Tyler Hogland and his wife, Janae, of Mustang, Bryan Hogland and his wife, Haley, of Mustang, Jayson Hogland of Tuttle, Holly Edmonds and her husband, James, of California, Emily Ague and her husband, Rob, of Minco, Sarah Hogland of Newcastle, Taylor Hogland of Tuttle, Emma Hogland of Missouri, Trent Hogland of Missouri, Hope Lovelady and her husband, Colby, of Tuttle, Paige Meadows and her husband, Greg, of Florida, and Thomas Ward of Tuttle; five great grandchildren, Hailey, Amelia, Henry, Violet, and Thomas Rex; one sister, Delores Craig of Tuttle; one brother, Ward Hogland and his wife, Maxine, of Mississippi; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loved ones and friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center, 4001 NW 39th Street in Oklahoma City. Burial with military honors will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Tuttle. Memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to the Tuttle Senior Citizen's Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Eisenhour Funeral Home of Blanchard. Online obituary and guestbook are available at: www.eisenhourfh.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 31, 2019