Tom Knight

Oct . 1, 1965 - March 7, 2019



WOODHAVEN, MI

Tom Knight, a lifelong traveler with a love for old Route 66, is making his final journey. Tom, 53, born in Pensacola, FL and raised in Oklahoma City, was residing in greater Detroit when he died unexpectedly March 7. Family, friends and coworkers will always remember Tom as a hard worker, kind, generous and someone who always cared about those around him. Whether at his beloved job in high school at A&W or where he worked in later life at Dakota Lines in Michigan, he saw coworkers as family and is leaving behind a void. Tom didn't waver from his work ethic and commitment to staying active, even after undergoing heart surgery in his high school senior year. He started running as a passion in high school, a hobby he kept up in later years even after a second surgery in 2000. Over the years, he ran both 10Ks and full marathons. In the late 1990s, he realized his dream of running in the Boston Marathon. After graduating in 1983 from Moore High School, Tom attended Oklahoma Christian University, where he earned a bachelor of science in mass communications in 1990. Tom was always in pursuit of America, absorbing the world around him both in reading and travels. He shared his love of Route 66 with friends, including longtime fellow traveler Steve Lackmeyer, and taking them on journeys along the oldest sections of the road and visiting the restaurants, shops and attractions along the way. In 1995, Tom moved to Michigan to take in an entirely new experience and it was there that he became part of a second family where he eventually worked at Dakota Lines, where he was employed in shipping logistics. Tom is survived by his parents, Don and Margaret Milner; and brothers, Jeff and Martin Milner; various aunts, uncles, cousins and his coworkers. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Southwest Church of Christ, 3031 SW 104th in Oklahoma City. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary