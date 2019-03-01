|
|
Tom Ed Travis OKLAHOMA CITY
Feb. 11, 1930 - Feb. 22, 2019
A 25 year Veteran of the Naval Reserve, Tom, 89, was surrounded by his loving family when he went home to be with His Lord. He was an avid poetry writer, loved spending time with his family, His Lord, and his church. Preceded in death by his parents, Barron William and Willie Mathis Travis; his wife, Billie Frances of 52 years; and his sister, Jo An Lowman. Survived by his spouse, Ellen; sons, Danny (Marsha) Travis, and Glenn Travis; daughters, Merry (Mack) Inglet, Katrina (Jay) Lowery, and Sherry (Ray) Denison. He also has 15 grandkids and 17 great grandkids. Services March 2 at 1:00 pm, Hope Church at 3100 N. Meridian.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 1, 2019