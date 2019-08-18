|
|
Tom R. Webb OKLAHOMA CITY
Feb. 15, 1932 - Aug. 14, 2019
Thomas Ray "Tom" Webb was born on Feb. 15, 1932, in Norman, OK the son of Robert Paul and Aline Rae (Drake) Webb. He completed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home in Oklahoma City. Tom graduated from Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City in 1950 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in 1954 from Oklahoma City University. He joined his father-in-law, Elwyn H. Boese, in his insurance agency. He stayed in the insurance business for 64 years with the agency eventually becoming Webb, Young and Webb, Inc. Tom and Ruth Ellyn Boese met each other at church when they were 12 years old. They were married on Thanksgiving weekend on Nov. 23, 1951. They have made their home in Oklahoma City, where they raised their three children. Tom and Ruth were charter members of the Crossings Community Church, where they were very active for 60 years. Tom was serving as a Life Elder. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruth; his daughter, Dianne Young & her husband Bobby, his sons, Randy Webb & his wife Jill and Rick Webb & his wife Cindi, all of Edmond; his sister, Mrs. Janet Pickard, of Tulsa; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Crossings Community Church Sanctuary, 14600 N. Portland Ave., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 4H.I.M., India Projects, P.O. Box 32291, Edmond, OK 73003 (Great Harvest Bible College on check memo line).
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 18, 2019