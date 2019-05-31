Tommy Jean Dover

Aug. 29, 1927 - May 29, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Tommy Jean Dover, 91, of OKC, passed away May 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born August 29, 1927 to John and Vera Moore in Barber, Arkansas. Tommy graduated from Foster High School in Oklahoma City, OK and was a lifelong member of Southminster Presbyterian Church. She married her loving husband, Windferd Dover in August 1945 and from their union they had two children. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was very active in her church. She was a near and dear friend to everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ray Don Moore. Tommy is survived by her husband of 73 years, Windferd; son, Rick Dover and wife, Annette; daughter, Darlus Riedt; sister, Yvonne Gamon; grandchildren, Rickey Paul Dover, Nikki Riedt; great grandchild, Jacob Dover; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Viewing will be 4PM-8PM Friday at the funeral home. Funeral service will be 10AM, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the South Colonial Chapel with interment following at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Published in The Oklahoman on May 31, 2019