Tommy Wayne Powell EDMOND
April 19, 1951 - Nov. 25, 2019
Tommy W. Powell, 68, of Edmond, OK, passed away Nov. 25, 2019, at home, unexpectedly. Services for him will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, 2 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home, 601 South Kelly, Edmond, OK, with Visitation on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. He was born April 19, 1951, in Tulsa, OK to parents Samuel and Louise Powell. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Tony and his wife Elizabeth; daughter, Victoria, of Edmond, OK; brother, Ron Powell, of Maryville, TN; and honorary brother, Matt Wilson, of Edmond, OK. Following the service, there will be no graveside.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 30, 2019