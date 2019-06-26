Toni Wiist

January 17, 1922 - June 24, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Anthonette A. (Toni) Wiist was born on January 17, 1922 in Windthorst, Texas to Joe and Anna Meurer. She was the young-est of 8 girls and had 1 younger brother. Toni, as she liked being called, received her education from St. Mary's School and graduated from high school in 1938. On August 12, 1941, she married Ed Wiist, and they had 4 children, 2 boys and 2 girls. Toni enjoyed her talent as a seamstress, crafts and cook. She loved spending time with her friends playing cards, mah jong and bingo. She was a member of The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help for over 50 years where she also participated with the Altar Society. She became a Catholic at 4 days of age and kept true to that faith until her passing. In 2006, she was chosen as Lady of Achievement from Our Lady's Parish. She was also an officer for the St. John's Circle for many years. She worked for the US Postal Service and retired in 1985.

Her husband of 57 years, Edward Wiist, her parents, her eldest son, Tommy, her 7 sisters, and 1 brother, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Ann Wustrack and husband Jim, her son David Wiist, Sr. and wife Linda, and daughter Carolyn Garner and husband Steve, 7 grandsons, 8 granddaughters, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.

Viewing will be Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM at Smith & Kernke on N. May. Mass of Christian Burial will be cele- brated at St. Ann's Retirement Chapel on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10 AM located at 7501 W. Britton Road, Oklahoma City. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wichita Falls, Texas following the service.