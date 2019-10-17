|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Tony D. Adwan
Nov. 13, 1945 - Oct. 13, 2019
Tony (David) Kaleel Adwan passed away on October 13, 2019. David was born November 13, 1945 to Theodore B. Adwan and Leola Patricia (Hartbarger) Henke in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
David's hobbies included golf and using ham radios.
David is preceded in death by his mother Leola Patricia Hartbarger, father Theodore Beeb Adwan Sr., and his sister Susan Dean Williams.
David is survived by his brother Ted Adwan and wife Rubia of Oklahoma City, one niece Kelly Cunningham and one nephew Rick Williams.
A visitation will be held in David's honor at Chapel Hill Funeral Home on October 17, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services for David will be Friday October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home.
.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 17, 2019