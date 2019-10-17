Home

Chapel Hill Funeral Home
8701 Northwest Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
(405) 721-3182
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
8701 Northwest Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
8701 Northwest Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Tony D. Adwan
Nov. 13, 1945 - Oct. 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Tony (David) Kaleel Adwan passed away on October 13, 2019. David was born November 13, 1945 to Theodore B. Adwan and Leola Patricia (Hartbarger) Henke in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
David's hobbies included golf and using ham radios.
David is preceded in death by his mother Leola Patricia Hartbarger, father Theodore Beeb Adwan Sr., and his sister Susan Dean Williams.
David is survived by his brother Ted Adwan and wife Rubia of Oklahoma City, one niece Kelly Cunningham and one nephew Rick Williams.
A visitation will be held in David's honor at Chapel Hill Funeral Home on October 17, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services for David will be Friday October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home.


Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 17, 2019
