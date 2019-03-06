Tony Joe Ellis



DEL CITY

Tony Joe Ellis, resident of Del City, OK, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. He was 74 years old. Tony was born in Seminole, OK to Aubrey H. Ellis and Pauline (Parsons) Ellis. He graduated from Seminole High School in 1963. He later received his bachelor's degree from Oklahoma City University. Tony joined the United States Army Reserve in Sept. 1966 and was honorably discharged in Feb. 1972. He worked as a civil engineer for ODOT for 44 years. Tony was married to the love of his life and high school sweetheart for 50 years. Tony helped create and run the Shalimar Neighborhood watch and served as patrol captain. He also served as chairman of the Del City Planning Commission and proudly served on many other boards for the city. He loved his city and was very passionate and involved in trying to make this a better place for all!

He is survived by his two daughters, Lori Paschall and Marci Ellis-Straw; his five grandchildren, Hunter, Kamryn, and Marci (Newman) Straw; Brandon and Anthony Paschall, a son-in-law, James Paschall, niece, Tonya Brookover and Ronnie; and great-niece, Reinee Smith. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathryn.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 2 p.m. at Ford Funeral Service Candlewood Chapel. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 6, 2019