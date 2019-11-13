|
|
Tony Gwinn DEL CITY
Tony Gwinn (James Anthony Gwinn), 55, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 8, 2019. Tony was born in OKC on July 10, 1964 to James and Norma (Beal) Gwinn.
Tony grad-uated from Newcastle HS in 1982 where he played baseball and basketball, then went on to play baseball at Seminole JC, OCU, and the University of Oklahoma; afterward signing with the New York Yankees where he played in the farm system at Prince William and Ft. Lauderdale. Currently, Tony was teaching PE and Health at Hefner Middle School. He was a member of Faith Church in OKC. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Valary Gwinn; daughters, Hannah and Sarah Gwinn; father, James Gwinn; sister, Gina Samsel and husband Steve; nieces, Torre and Mickie Langan; mother-in-law, Shirley Weaver; sister-in-law, Angela Weaver; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and other loving family members, as well as friends that he cherished. He is preceded in death by his mother, Norma Gwinn; father-in-law, Jr. Weaver; and grandparents, Woodrow and Wanda Gwinn, and Lloyd and Pearl Beal. Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Tue. at 5:00 PM, with a formal visitation with the family on Wed. from 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Thurs., Nov. 14, 2019, at Faith Church, 800 S. Portland, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Lunch will be served immediately after the service, and the family invites everyone to stay. Interment will be at 1:45 P.M. at the Sunny Lane Cemetery in Del City, OK. For full obit see johnirelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 13, 2019