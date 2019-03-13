

























Tony Ray LeMaster

July 25, 1956 - March 9, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

It is with great sadness that the family of Tony Ray LeMaster announces his passing after a sudden, tragic health event on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Tony was born on July 25, 1956 in OKC, to Jackie LeMaster & Jean Collier-Butler. Tony grew up on the southside of OKC, graduating from U.S. Grant High School in 1974. Tony has always been an entrepreneur. After high school graduation he started Tony LeMaster Insurance Agency, a branch of Farmers Ins. In 2000 he began a career in home building with his new company EZ Living Homes Inc. His heart was placed into each of his builds, as he enjoyed creating homes that families would thrive, and following generations would enjoy. Tony was a credit to the industry always placing an above standard quality to his homes which made him highly successful. Tony was a longtime member of Willow Creek Golf & Country Club (currently Hidden Trails), where he enjoyed golfing & socializing with friends. He was a member of the Central Home Builders Assn. & the National Association of Home Builders. Tony is survived by his loving wife, Dana LeMaster; son, Scott LeMaster & his wife Mackenzie; grandson, Brady Burke; daughter, Cheyanne & husband Cory Benton; grandsons, Tayte & Colt Benton; daughter, Callie & husband Shawn Orso; grandson, Holden Orso; as well as many other extended family members & dear friends. Visitation will be at Vondel Smith Mortuary at South Lakes from 4-8 PM Thursday & Friday, with the family available to greet friends Friday from 6-8 PM. Services to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at First Moore Baptist Church (301 NE 27th St., Moore, OK). In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that friends make donations to the OK Kids Corral in his Tony's Honor. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary