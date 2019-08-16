Home

POWERED BY

Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South
7720 South Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
(405) 682-1682
For more information about
Torie Rhoads
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrews United Methodist Church
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Torie Rhoads
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Torie Nicole Rhoads


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Torie Nicole Rhoads
July 13, 1982 - August 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Torie Nicole Rhoads, age 37, of Oklahoma City, passed from this life on August 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Services have been entrusted to the care of Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services located at 7720 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City. A public visitation will take place on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 12-8pm with family to greet friends from 6-8pm. A funeral service honoring her life will take place at 10am on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City with burial to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Torie enjoyed reading, crocheting and singing. She also loved animals, especially her three dogs and three cats. She will be remembered as a loving soul and loyal friend who cherished her family. Torie was preceded in death by her father, Philip Davis; maternal grandparents, Wes and Oberia Beasley; uncle, Robert Beasley; and aunt, Regenia Wells. She is survived by her husband, David Rhoads; step-son, Steven Rhoads; mother, Nita Davis; brother, Brian Davis and wife Suzzanne; and a multitude of family and friends.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Torie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South
Download Now