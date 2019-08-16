|
Torie Nicole Rhoads OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
July 13, 1982 - August 13, 2019
Torie Nicole Rhoads, age 37, of Oklahoma City, passed from this life on August 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Services have been entrusted to the care of Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services located at 7720 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City. A public visitation will take place on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 12-8pm with family to greet friends from 6-8pm. A funeral service honoring her life will take place at 10am on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City with burial to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Torie enjoyed reading, crocheting and singing. She also loved animals, especially her three dogs and three cats. She will be remembered as a loving soul and loyal friend who cherished her family. Torie was preceded in death by her father, Philip Davis; maternal grandparents, Wes and Oberia Beasley; uncle, Robert Beasley; and aunt, Regenia Wells. She is survived by her husband, David Rhoads; step-son, Steven Rhoads; mother, Nita Davis; brother, Brian Davis and wife Suzzanne; and a multitude of family and friends.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 16, 2019