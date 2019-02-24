Tracy Freeny

Nov. 11, 1944 - Feb. 19, 2019



EDMOND, OK

Tracy Clay Freeny was born in Oklahoma City to Gracy and Henry Freeny, and right now, they are having a fantastic reunion in Heaven. He went to schools in OKC, graduating from NW Classen in 1962. He played baseball and basketball for NW, chosen All-City, Big School Player of the Year and All-State. He went to OU, where he had so much fun he forgot to study, transferred to OCU where he played sports for them, then Henry Iba offered him a full ride to be OSU's second baseman. He met his wife Sharon at OSU on her first day of college. He loved OSU and playing baseball. OSU went to the College World Series where they lost in the final game but being second in the nation was still great. Tracy and Sharon got married, after college and National Guard Basic, he started in the life insurance business and 25 years later, he gave up his clients to be co-founder of a telephone company. For 16 years, he was the President and Chairman of the Board. While he worked for them, they were blessed to donate over 70 million dollars to charities. Later in life, Tracy was a consultant for start-up companies. He loved helping charities, and he was on a few boards. Tracy's most favorite thing was talking to people about Jesus and the Lord. He prayed every day for the salvation of people he knew or names of strangers that others asked him to put on his prayer list; it was really long!

Tracy is survived by his sisters that he adored, Sara Jo Odom and Sandy Birdsong, and their families. Tracy will be greatly missed by his wife, Sharon (Roederer), and family. Tracy's immediate family is Sharon, and their wonderful kids and grandkids who treated him like a king: Stacy and Jeff Cato (Caleb, Ashton, Cameron), Shannon and Shawn Rohrer (Sloan, Riley), Scott and Kristen Freeny (Quin, Sydney), Shawn (Jason), BJ Hatch and Audri (Noah and Isabelle).

In lieu of flowers, if you want to honor Tracy, please make a donation to or one of these Edmond based nonprofits: Arise Ministries for Single Mothers, or FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), or Water is Life.

A Celebration Service will be held at Church of the Servant, 14343 N. MacArthur Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73142, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. Tracy loved bright clothing and dessert; please come prepared to join him in rejoicing! Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary