Resources More Obituaries for TRAVIS WIGINTON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? TRAVIS WIGINTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

























Travis E. Wiginton

July 20, 1928 – June 4, 2019



NORMAN

Surrounded by family at the end of a lifetime of immeasurable love and service, Travis E. Wiginton (Dad, Papa, Pastor) entered the gates of Heaven on June 4, 2019. We will miss him more than words can convey, but we celebrate in knowing he is reunited with the love of his life, LaMoyne, his two sons, Kevin and Kyle, his parents and two brothers. We will hold a Memorial Service to commemorate his life of love and service on Saturday, June 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Norman, OK.

Travis E. Wiginton was born on July 20, 1928, in Friendship, OK. He was proud of his heritage and loved the people of Altus and surrounding areas. Travis grew up working the family farm with his parents and three brothers and enjoyed all sports. He attended the University of Oklahoma and played second base for the Sooners during his four years. After graduating with a degree in education (history and physical education), Travis joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado. On Nov. 2, 1951, Travis saw the love of his life, LaMoyne, singing in the choir. From the first day together, to their wedding on Sept. 13, 1953, at First Southern Baptist Church in Colorado Springs, to the end of their days, they were an inseparable and dynamic example of faith and love. "No Other Love" was their song and this truly epitomized Travis' love for his 'Moyne.

They returned to Oklahoma, where Travis played Triple-A baseball in Amarillo and coached in Blair, OK. He enjoyed teaching and coaching, but made a commitment as a teen to become a pastor. With the support and encouragement of his wife, he surrendered to the ministry in March of 1954. While attending Southern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX, and pastoring at First Baptist Church, Charlie, TX, they gave birth to their first two sons, Craig and Kevin. After graduating with a Master of Divinity from seminary, Travis served for three years as pastor of First Baptist Church in Cheyenne, WY. As a teen, LaMoyne felt God directing her to serve as a missionary, so they followed this promise and were appointed Southern Baptist Foreign Missionaries to Korea in 1960. Travis attended Yon Sei University for two years and studied seven hours each day to become fluent in the Korean language. He continued to speak the language throughout his life. While in Seoul, they gave birth to their third son, Kyle. From there, the family moved to Daegu, Korea, where Travis served as Associate Missionary to 25 surrounding churches.

Travis and LaMoyne loved their time in Korea, but had to return to the U.S. in 1964. While serving as BSU Director at the University of Oklahoma, they gave birth to their daughter, Kristin. From there, Travis served as pastor at Foothill Baptist in Mountain View, CA; First Baptist Church in Nicoma Park, OK; Bethel Baptist Church in Norman, OK; First Baptist Church in Kailua-Kona, HI; and First Baptist Church in Quanah, TX. For several years, Travis also served as chairman of the Home Mission Board. During their time in Norman, Travis and LaMoyne were asked to care for a friend's teen children. True to their nature, there was no hesitation, only love, and our family was blessed with Jane and Richard.

After retiring from full-time ministry in 1992, Travis continued to serve for the next 10 years in interim pastorates on the Big Island of Hawaii, Maui, and Norman, OK. Once confined to the home, Travis and LaMoyne continued to minister with online sermons through Faith Writers. Aside from ministering, Travis enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and friends who would visit from all parts of the world. He also was a great basketball, baseball, and golf coach to his children and grandchildren.

There is no way to adequately capture the impact Travis had on others' lives. He was a student of scripture who had a childlike faith in the good of all through Christ. He was the purest example of God's love in action, and all who knew him would say he lived each day to be more Christ-like in his relationships and interactions. For those of us who knew him best, we can attest that he was exactly who he seemed to be … a man of God who walked the talk. His life exemplified Isaiah 30:15 - "In quietness and confidence shall be your strength."

Travis is survived by his sons, Craig (Joanna) and Richard; daughters, Kristin (Susan) and Jane (Gaetan); daughters-in-love, Darr and Michelle; grandsons, Jeremiah (Shadera), James (Bethany), and Travis; granddaughters, Hailey (Adrian) and Meg; great-grandchildren, Keegan, Luke, and Quinn; brother, Keith (Linda); sisters-in-love, LaMarylis (Neal) and Peggy (Edsel); and brother-in-love, Joe (Diana). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins on the Wiginton and Harris sides of the family, as well as a multitude of friends from Altus, Norman, and Nicoma Park, OK; California; Kailua-Kona, Hilo, Waikoloa, Waimea, and Kahului, HI.

Travis was preceded in death by his wife, LaMoyne; his sons, Kevin and Kyle; his brothers, Bryce and Edsel; and his parents, Woody and Julia.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Travis' name to a local church or mission that serves those in need. Published in The Oklahoman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.