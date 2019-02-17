Trevor James Ralston

Feb. 18, 1986 - Feb. 6, 2019



AUSTIN, TX

Trevor James Ralston, 32, passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident on Feb. 6, 2019, in Austin, TX. Trevor was born Feb. 18, 1986, to David and Gail Ralston at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. He attended St. Eugene Catholic School and Bishop McGuinness High School. He then attended Oklahoma State University before transferring to the University of Central Oklahoma, where he received a bachelor's degree in finance, but still maintaining his love for everything OSU. Trevor was a dreamer and was always looking for fun and interesting things to do with his career and his life. That dream led him to Austin, TX in 2016, where he worked for the U.S. Marshall Service and the YMCA of Austin. He loved gaming, comics, movies and rap music, especially Emenim. He loved everything Thunder, starting with Kevin Durant, then Russell Westbrook, then Paul George, and loved his canine rescue friends, Buddy and Brisco. He loved attending ComicCon in San Diego yearly and the Supernatural panel was a must see. Trevor had finally found love in Austin after meeting Abi. Although they had been dating less than a year, we knew she was his soul mate. Trevor had an ornery spark, but he was the most loving and kind person you could ever know. It was easy to love him. Trevor was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Celia Ralston and Art and Clara Gentille. He is survived by his parents, David and Gail; his brother, Sean and wife Rachel Ralston, nephew and niece, Carter and McKenzie Ralston, of Edmond, OK; his brother, Brian Ralston, of Oklahoma City; and the love of his life, Abigail Schuman, of Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the or Oklahoma Humane Society. Services will be held on Friday, 10 a.m., Feb. 22, 2019, at the St. Eugene Catholic Church, 2400 W. Hefner Road, OKC. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary