Troy C. Marlow HARRAH
May 28, 1935 - August 5, 2019
Troy Carroll Marlow, 84, of Oklahoma City, passed away on August 5, 2019. He spent his last years with his wife, Donna, at Wolfe Living Center in Harrah, OK. Troy Junior was born in Tuttle, OK to Troy and Thelma Marlow on May 28, 1935. Troy Junior and his three younger sisters, Carolyn, Judy and Jane, grew up on a dairy farm in Tuttle. He attended Tuttle High School. Troy met and married the love of his life, Donna Marlow, in November, 1966. They were married for 50 wonderful years. Donna joined Troy in the ownership and operation of their family business, Marlow's Landscap-ing, serving OKC from 1970 through 2006. They raised three children, Gary, Brad and Amy (Amy preceded his death in 1977). Troy had several passions, first and foremost was spending time working outdoors with his sons, playing steel guitar, traveling, camping with family, and working as a head Deacon at his church. It can be truly said that Troy was a wonderful husband and father and will be deeply missed. Troy is survived by his adoring sons, Gary Marlow and his wife, Valorie and Bradley Marlow and his wife, Abigail; 2 granddaughters, Savannah and Haven Marlow; daughter, Diane Banahan (from his first wife, Margaret O'Boyle), and her husband, Michael; and grand-children, Michael Jr., Elizabeth and Samuel Banahan. The family wishes to express their appreciation to all the wonderful and loving people at Wolfe Living Center for their great care. Viewing will be August 8 and 9, 9am-9pm with family present Friday from 6-8pm at Mercer Adams Funeral Service, 3925 N. Asbury in Bethany. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, at 2:30pm at Central Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4747 NW 63rd St. in Oklahoma City with interment following in Fairview Cemetery in Tuttle. To share a memory or condolence, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 8, 2019