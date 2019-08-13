|
Troy W. Hickman TOPEKA, KANSAS
Sept. 19, 1949 - Aug. 9, 2019
TOPEKA, KS - Our Heavenly Father has come and taken his child, Troy Wilbur Hickman (also known as "Triple T"), 69, home on Friday, August 9, 2019. Troy lost his battle with gastric cancer; with family by his side.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton, KS. Burial will follow in the Olive Hill Cemetery. Family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Thursday prior to service.
Memorials may be given to: The University of Kansas Cancer Center, c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 13, 2019