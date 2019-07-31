|
Trudy Bugg OKLAHOMA CITY
December 15, 1930 - July 26, 2019
Our beloved Mom passed away, at age 88, peacefully in her home. She is now in the Loving Arms of Jesus. Trudy was born in Heidelberg, Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Bugg and her son Ken Smith. She is survived by her children Karin, Michael, Susan and Heidi and also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and dear friends. Trudy was very active in her church. She was a long time prayer warrior of the Christian faith. Services will be Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10 AM at Southern Hills Baptist Church, 8601 S. Penn Ave., OKC 73159. Graveside service immediately following at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery in OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 31, 2019