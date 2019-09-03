|
In Loving Memory
Tuesday Savannah Joray
April 20, 1992 - Sept. 3, 2016
Three years have gone by since you were taken from us on that dark night. You would be 27 now and most likely be the chef at your own restaurant, because that was your dream and whatever you wanted that was going to happen. You are so missed. I just want so very much to hug you one more time but baby girl I'll spend eternity doing just that. Until we are all together again, we love you. Grandma, Grandpa, Dad, Mom and Uncle Pat
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 3, 2019