|
|
Van Alldredge Peck OKLAHOMA CITY
September 4, 1937-November 29, 2019
Van Alldredge Meeks, Jr. Peck was born September 4, 1937 in Walters, OK to Johnnie Mae (Mitchell) and Van Alldredge Meeks. He left his earthly life on Novem-ber 29, 2019 and entered his eternal life and home with Jesus. When he was seven months old his father died in an oil field accident. His mother remarried Wayne Adam Peck and he was a wonderful father to Van. He graduated from Comanche High School in 1956 and from The Oklahoma State University in May 1964 with a degree in Fire Protection Technology and a Bachelor's degree in Business. He married his high school sweetheart, Sherry Lynn Pettigrew on Nov. 28, 1957 on Thanksgiving Day and celebrated their 62nd Anniversary November 28, 2019 on Thanksgiving Day! He worked for State Farm Auto Insurance Co. for 35 years, retiring in March 1999 as a Resident Claims Superintendent. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, step-father and brother, Donald Wayne Peck. He is survived by wife, Sherry Lynn Peck of their home; son, David Van Peck and wife Terrye; daughter, Carrie Dawn and husband Donnie Talbert; goddaughter, Betty Williams and her son, Nicholas Williams and family; grandchildren, Tyler David Peck, Jessica Lynee (Preston) Swanson, Kendall Housh (Kirsten), Sierra (Riley) Smith; great-grandsons, Luke and Jack Swanson and Kasen Housh; great-granddaughter, Saylor Smith; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue and Pete Boles, Verna and Bill Pettigrew; nieces, Renee (Boles) Troutman, Kelly (Peck) Adams; nephews, Kris Boles, Micah and Tracy Pettigrew; uncles, John and Melvin Peck; cousins, Rita (Peck) Sellers, David Mitchell, Don and Douglas Daniels; and a host of dear friends. All his grandchildren and more recently his beloved great-grandchildren were the delight of his life. Van cherished his many friends at State Farm and elsewhere and always reached out with a happy helping hand, a most giving and generous person. We already miss him! Viewing will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 8am-8pm with family present from 5-7pm at Don Grantham Funeral Home in Duncan, OK. Services will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11am in the Chapel at Don Grantham Funeral Home, 1502 US Highway 81 Duncan, Oklahoma. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 3, 2019