Vaughn Good

Oct. 16, 1930 - June 1, 2019



ENID

Funeral service for Vaughn Good, 88, of Enid, OK, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel, Enid, with Dan Heath officiating. A private burial will follow at a later date in the Oakwood Cemetery at Wewoka, OK.

Vaughn was born Oct. 16, 1930, in Tecumseh, OK to Floyd and Myrtle Clack Good, and passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Enid. He grew up in Seminole. He married Laura Dinsmore on Aug. 21, 1949, in Wewoka, and they made their home in Seminole. Vaughn owned and operated Good Construction. They moved to Enid in 1963.

In 1969, Vaughn formed Vaughn Good Oil Company, which he owned and operated. Vaughn was a member of Emmanuel Enid, and he loved to fly, both fixed wing and helicopter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Vicki Lynn Good and Tina Good; a son, Mike Good; and a sister, Patty Elliott.

He is survived by his wife, Laura; son, Larry Vaughn Good, of Enid; seven grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren; brother, Ronald Good and his wife Ruth, of Cody, WY; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made through the funeral home to Zoe Life Church of Enid, 729 E. Maine, Enid, OK 73701; or Grace Bible Church, 1502 W. Oxford, Enid, OK 73703. Online condolences at:

www.andersonburris.com Published in The Oklahoman on June 4, 2019