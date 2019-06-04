Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Burris Funeral Home - Enid
3002 N Van Buren
Enid, OK 73703
(580) 233-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for VAUGHN GOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VAUGHN GOOD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VAUGHN GOOD Obituary

Vaughn Good
Oct. 16, 1930 - June 1, 2019

ENID
Funeral service for Vaughn Good, 88, of Enid, OK, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel, Enid, with Dan Heath officiating. A private burial will follow at a later date in the Oakwood Cemetery at Wewoka, OK.
Vaughn was born Oct. 16, 1930, in Tecumseh, OK to Floyd and Myrtle Clack Good, and passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Enid. He grew up in Seminole. He married Laura Dinsmore on Aug. 21, 1949, in Wewoka, and they made their home in Seminole. Vaughn owned and operated Good Construction. They moved to Enid in 1963.
In 1969, Vaughn formed Vaughn Good Oil Company, which he owned and operated. Vaughn was a member of Emmanuel Enid, and he loved to fly, both fixed wing and helicopter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Vicki Lynn Good and Tina Good; a son, Mike Good; and a sister, Patty Elliott.
He is survived by his wife, Laura; son, Larry Vaughn Good, of Enid; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Good and his wife Ruth, of Cody, WY; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorials may be made through the funeral home to Zoe Life Church of Enid, 729 E. Maine, Enid, OK 73701; or Grace Bible Church, 1502 W. Oxford, Enid, OK 73703.

Online condolences at:
www.andersonburris.com

Published in The Oklahoman on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-Burris Funeral Home - Enid
Download Now