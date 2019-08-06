|
Veda R. Cook OKLAHOMA CITY
July 23, 1919 - July 30, 2019
Veda R. Cook died the evening of Tuesday July 30 in her home. Her 100th birthday was one week earlier, on July 23. She was the last survivor of four brothers and four sisters, and was raised after the deaths of her parents at the Oklahoma Baptist Children's Home. She is survived by her son John of Springfield, Virginia. Her daughter Alice Olivia died in 1969, and her husband Col. John W. Cook (USAF) in 1970. She was a member of the Quail Springs Baptist Church, and the Oklahoma City Chapter of the Gold Star Wives of America. There will be no local memorial service, and she will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 6, 2019