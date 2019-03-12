Home

VELMA PACKARD

VELMA PACKARD Obituary

Velma E. Packard
Sept. 12, 1923 - March 9, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Velma Elizabeth Webb Packard, born Sept. 12, 1923, in Beaumont, TX, joined her sweetheart Bill to square dance in heaven on March 9, 2019, with her sister, Doretta, by her side. She was able to get through the final months of her life with the help of her sister; her great-niece, Christle Pece and her husband Richard; nephew, Michael Rychlik; and niece, Joann Bowman. Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Willard "Bill" Packard; parents, Regan and Doretta Webb; two brothers, Regan A. Webb and Frank L. Webb; and sister, Doris N. Webb. Survivors include her sister, Doretta A. Rychlik; many nieces and nephews, and great- and great-great- nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all, especially by her sister, Doretta. Special thanks to her caregivers, Alpha, Laura Lynn, and Heaven House. Services will be Tuesday, March 12, 1 p.m. at the Mercer-Adams Chapel with viewing an hour prior to the service. Interment will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Norman, OK. To share a memory or a condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 12, 2019
