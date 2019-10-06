|
Velta Lee Jones YUKON
April 7, 1919 - Oct 1, 2019
Velta Lee Jones passed away peacefully to take her place in Heaven on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Oklahoma City, OK. Velta was born on April 7, 1919 in Sparks, OK, to Ira D. Costner and Zetta Tolan Costner. She was raised in Sparks and graduated from Sparks High School. She was the third child with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Velta married Harold Leon Jones shortly after high school graduation. They had 2 children, Harold Lee and Phyllis Ann Larrick (deceased). Velta is predeceased by sisters, Ada and Doris; brothers, Obie, and Ira Ray and grandson Vincent Jones. Velta is survived by her son, Harold Lee and his wife, Rita of Jacksonville, FL; 6 grandchildren, Patrick of Charleston, SC, Melissa of Jacksonville, FL, Maria Strickland of Newton, MA, Timothy of Newtown, PA, Molly Justice of Ft. Worth, TX, Caroline Miller of North Little Rock, AR; 6 great grandchildren, Hayden, Riley, Annabel, Cooper, Henry and MacKensie, and son-in-law, Gregory Larrick, Dallas, TX. The service scheduled in honor of Velta will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019