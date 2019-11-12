Home

Wilson-Little Funeral Home - Purcell
127 S. Canadian
Purcell, OK 73080
(405) 527-6543
VELVA ARMS
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Wilson-Little Funeral Home - Purcell
127 S. Canadian
Purcell, OK 73080
VELVA ARMS


1933 - 2019
Velva Rose Arms
March 10, 1933 - Nov. 8, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Velva Rose Arms age 86 of Oklahoma City passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday, November 08, 2019. Velva was born March 10, 1933 at home near Criner, west of Purcell. She was the 2nd of six children born to Ernest Howard Arms Sr. and Myrtle Leon (Southworth) Arms. Velva grew up in Wayne and graduated with the class of 1951. After high school she moved to the OKC area and worked at various jobs before going to work for Standard Life Insurance Company. She retired as Group Dept. Manager after nearly 50 years with the company. Velva was a faithful Christian and active member for over 45 years at Village Baptist Church in OKC. There she taught Sunday School, kept the Nursery and sang and traveled with the Adult Choir. Throughout her life, Velva enjoyed gardener and doing craft. She was an avid pet lover and the most wonderful aunt to her nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family. She was preceded in death by: parents, Ernest and Myrtle Arms, two brothers, Ernest H. Arms Jr. and John N. "Bumpy" Arms. She is survived by: sister, Barbara J. McClain of OKC, two brothers, Bobby J. Arms and wife Linda of Norman, Donald Ray Arms of OKC, sister-in-law, Jo Ann Arms of Purcell, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Wilson-Little Funeral Home Chapel in Purcell. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Purcell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Village Baptist Church. Send online condolences @ wilsonlittle.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 12, 2019
