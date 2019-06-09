























Vera Margaret Allen

Jan. 29, 1935 - Jun. 1, 2019



EDMOND

Vera Margaret Allen (nee Stoll), 84, passed from this life's journey on June 1, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. Born January 29, 1935, she was the second of six children born to Daniel and Hanna Stoll of Indiahoma, Oklahoma. Survivors include daughters, Karen Currie and husband Don, Marla Coffelt, and grandson Brandon Currie and wife Natalie; also step-children, Steve, Karen, Tim, Sharon, Paula, Kathy and Cheryl and innumerable step-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Elfreda Smith, Shirley Buchwald, and brothers, Ruben Stoll, and Daniel Stoll. She was predeceased by her mother and father, first husband Bob Coffelt, second husband Ed Allen and brother Raymond Stoll. She had an extended family of aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews whom she was very close to and loved very much, as well as longtime friends and neighbors, co-workers and many loyal and wonderful customers. Vera was manager for many years at both the Fashion Cottage, Edmond, OK, and later at The Boutique in Oklahoma City. She was an avid gardener, excellent cook and loved to be creative artistically . She was a very loving mother and grandma. The family wishes to thank Mercy Hospice, Registered Nurse Wendi, and Hospice Aide Cheryl for their loving care during her final months. A private service for immediate family will be held. Donations may be made in her honor to the . Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019