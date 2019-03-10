Home

Chapel Hill Funeral Home
8701 Northwest Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
(405) 721-3182
VERA NOVOTNY
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
8701 Northwest Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Vera V. Novotny
March 22, 1932 - March 6, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Vera Virginia Vasicek Novotny, 86, of Oklahoma City, has left her mark on this world as she was called home Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Vera was born on March 22, 1932, in Oklahoma City. She was cherished by her parents, Charles Vasicek and Helen Josephine (Dolezal) Vasicek. A Visitation will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Chapel Hill Funeral Home. A Graveside Service in honor of Vera will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

www.ChapelHill-OKC.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 10, 2019
