OKLAHOMA CITY
Vera V. Novotny
March 22, 1932 - March 6, 2019
Vera Virginia Vasicek Novotny, 86, of Oklahoma City, has left her mark on this world as she was called home Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Vera was born on March 22, 1932, in Oklahoma City. She was cherished by her parents, Charles Vasicek and Helen Josephine (Dolezal) Vasicek. A Visitation will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Chapel Hill Funeral Home. A Graveside Service in honor of Vera will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. For the full obituary, please visit:
www.ChapelHill-OKC.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 10, 2019