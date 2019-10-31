|
|
Verla Larkin MCKINNEY, TX
Jan. 18, 1958 - Oct. 25, 2019
Verla Baker Larkin, aged 61, entered into the eternal presence of God on Friday, October 25, 2019. Verla was born January 18, 1958 in Edmond, Oklahoma to Robert Arnold and Beverly (Faulk) Baker, Sr. She graduated from Edmond Memorial High School in 1976 where she was active in the band and Pep Club. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Edmond and participated in youth activities. She attended Oklahoma State University, graduating in 1980 with a B.S. in Home Economics with a Minor in Nutrition. Verla married James "Jim" Michael Larkin on February 18, 1984 in Oklahoma City. They had two children: James "Jim" Michael Larkin, II and Haleigh Megan Larkin. Verla worked as a Senior Financial Analyst for Fleming Foods until 2000. She loved to laugh and was most happy spending time with her three grand-daughters teaching them to bake, color, or tell stories. She was a fierce supporter of her children's activities, no matter how different and foreign to her own, and was always there to hear about success or comfort in failure. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jim; son, Jim and his wife, Elizabeth; three grand-daughters, Lily (10), Avenleigh (7), and Willow (4); daughter, Haleigh and her wife, Emilee Bounds; mother, Beverly Baker; brother, Robert A. Baker, Jr. and his wife Denise and numerous nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert A. Baker, Sr. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at First McKinney Baptist Church, 1615 W. Louisiana Street, McKinney, TX 75069. There will be a reception to follow in the Chapel. The graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13313 North Kelley, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73131. In lieu of flowers, please consider a financial donation to: Mission Regan, 330 Industrial Blvd. #111, McKinney, Texas 75069. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 31, 2019